MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.53 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.