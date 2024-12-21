MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 212 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $131.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

