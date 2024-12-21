MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,538 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,029,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.