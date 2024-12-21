MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,123 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 342,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 447,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 103,810 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.