MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

