MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,676 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $49.23 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.