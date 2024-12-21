MML Investors Services LLC Sells 202 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 692,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 224,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,029 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPME opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $111.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

