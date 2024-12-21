MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 67.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UDEC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

