MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,157 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 880,921 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 178,982 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 651.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 112,371 shares during the period.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FTHI opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $982.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.