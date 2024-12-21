Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.23. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 27,375 shares traded.

Mobivity Stock Down 11.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

