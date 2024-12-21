M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

HON stock opened at $228.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

