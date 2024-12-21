M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $110,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

