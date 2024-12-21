M&T Bank Corp Has $98.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $98,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $631.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $616.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $460.48 and a 52-week high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

