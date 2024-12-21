M&T Bank Corp Invests $61,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.83. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.18%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.