M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,048.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,893.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,235.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,909.90.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

