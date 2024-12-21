M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,768 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $85,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $111.94 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

