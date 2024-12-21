M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.62% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $61,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

