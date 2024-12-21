M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $57,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

