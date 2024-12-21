M&T Bank Corp Sells 21,865 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 50,747.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,788,000 after buying an additional 13,531,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,869,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 18.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,018,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 785,261 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

