M&T Bank Corp Sells 55,817 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $79,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,343,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after buying an additional 489,230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

