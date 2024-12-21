M&T Bank Corp Takes $124,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,650 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,941,000. Teca Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 2,361,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 422,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

CCCS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 602.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $107,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares in the company, valued at $55,177,460. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,216. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.