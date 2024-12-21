Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $5.78. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 387,560 shares traded.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
