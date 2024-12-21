NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFXI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Shares of HFXI opened at $25.77 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

