OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 82.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Our Latest Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.79 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.