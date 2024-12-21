Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $133.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.23.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.