Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 385,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 115,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.