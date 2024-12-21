Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get LG Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LG Display Price Performance

LG Display stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.