Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 7,728 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 237,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 265,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 95,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.