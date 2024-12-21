Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 698,622 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,341,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 504,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $12.93 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

