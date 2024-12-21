Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
