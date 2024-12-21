Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 130.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $19,779,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $17,025,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 284,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

