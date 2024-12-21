Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,612,405 shares in the company, valued at $342,812,096.10. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,304,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,605. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

