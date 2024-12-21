Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $177.88 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

