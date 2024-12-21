Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 35.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $23.89 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 3.27%.

IGIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

