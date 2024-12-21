Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at about $35,757,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WPP by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in WPP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.37.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

