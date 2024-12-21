Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

LSB Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

LSB Industries stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.90 million, a PE ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

