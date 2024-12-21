Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $208,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJUL. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

