Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $65,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,603,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,499,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 344.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 443,859 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 349,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of SKIN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

