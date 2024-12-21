Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $96,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 148.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.0 %

TIXT stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. TELUS International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

