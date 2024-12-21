Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Celsius by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celsius from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

