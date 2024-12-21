Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

