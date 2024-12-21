Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

