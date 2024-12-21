Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,206.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 134,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 123,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.2 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

