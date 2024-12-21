Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $33,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

