Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,541 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,885 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Frontier Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $21,222,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

