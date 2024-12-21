Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after buying an additional 261,467 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,062,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 226,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

