Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,034,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 177,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $22.09 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

