Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. McAdam LLC raised its stake in UWM by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UWM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UWM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UWM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.65.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. UWM’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

