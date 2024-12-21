Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $118.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

