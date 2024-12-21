Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. The trade was a 26.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $276,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,466.38. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -167.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -880.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

